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Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Face Wizards On April 5

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 5. Clowney's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Clowney tallied 12 points in his last appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3. Clowney leads his squad in points per game (12.3), and averages 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 124.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

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