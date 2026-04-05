Noah Clowney And Nets Face Wizards On April 5

Clowney tallied 12 points in his last appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3. Clowney leads his squad in points per game (12.3), and averages 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 124.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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