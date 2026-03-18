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Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Take On Thunder On March 18

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 18. Clowney's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clowney put up five points in his most recent game, a 104-97 loss to the 76ers on March 14. Clowney is averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

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