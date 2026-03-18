Noah Clowney And Nets Take On Thunder On March 18

Clowney put up five points in his most recent game, a 104-97 loss to the 76ers on March 14. Clowney is averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.7 points per contest.

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