Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Face Pistons On March 7

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, March 7. Clowney's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 5, Clowney posted 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 126-110 loss to the Heat. Clowney is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

