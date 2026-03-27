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Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Square Off Against Lakers On March 27

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, March 27. Clowney's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Clowney recorded three points in a 121-92 loss to the Thunder. Clowney is averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

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