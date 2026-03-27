Noah Clowney And Nets Square Off Against Lakers On March 27

In his last game on March 18, Clowney recorded three points in a 121-92 loss to the Thunder. Clowney is averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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