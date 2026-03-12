FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Face Hawks On March 12

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, March 12. Clowney's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Clowney recorded nine points in a 138-100 loss to the Pistons. Clowney is averaging 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.2 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

