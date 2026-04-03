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Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Take On Hawks On April 3

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 3. Clowney's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31, Clowney had four points. Clowney paces his team in points per contest (12.3), and averages 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Hawks are allowing 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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