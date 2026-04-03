Noah Clowney And Nets Take On Hawks On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31, Clowney had four points. Clowney paces his team in points per contest (12.3), and averages 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Hawks are allowing 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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