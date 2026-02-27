Noah Clowney And Nets Face Celtics On Feb. 27

In his most recent appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 26, Clowney had 11 points. Clowney is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.5 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.