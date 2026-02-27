FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Face Celtics On Feb. 27

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Boston Celtics on Friday, Feb. 27. Clowney's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 26, Clowney had 11 points. Clowney is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.5 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

