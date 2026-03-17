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Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Square Off Against Spurs On March 17

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 17. Clifford's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clifford tallied 10 points in his last game, a 116-111 win over the Jazz on March 15. Clifford is averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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