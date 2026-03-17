Nique Clifford And Kings Square Off Against Spurs On March 17

Clifford tallied 10 points in his last game, a 116-111 win over the Jazz on March 15. Clifford is averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

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