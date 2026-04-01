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Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Face Raptors On April 1

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, April 1. Clifford's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Clifford posted 17 points and seven rebounds in a 116-99 loss to the Nets. Clifford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.2 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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