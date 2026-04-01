Nique Clifford And Kings Face Raptors On April 1

In his last game on March 29, Clifford posted 17 points and seven rebounds in a 116-99 loss to the Nets. Clifford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.2 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

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