Nique Clifford And Kings Play Pelicans On April 3

In his last action, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1, Clifford put up nine points. Clifford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.5 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.