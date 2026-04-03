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Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Play Pelicans On April 3

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, April 3. Clifford's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1, Clifford put up nine points. Clifford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.5 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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