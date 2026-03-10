FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Square Off Against Pacers On March 10

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 10. Clifford's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Clifford recorded eight points, six rebounds and two steals in a 126-110 win over the Bulls. Clifford is averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nique Clifford

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News