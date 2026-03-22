Nique Clifford And Kings Face Nets On March 22

Last time out on March 17, Clifford recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 132-104 loss to the Spurs. Clifford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.