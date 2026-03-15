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Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Square Off Against Jazz On March 15

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, March 15. Clifford's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Clifford totaled 11 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, a 118-109 win over the Clippers on March 14. Clifford is averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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