Nique Clifford And Kings Square Off Against Jazz On March 15

Clifford totaled 11 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, a 118-109 win over the Clippers on March 14. Clifford is averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

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