Nique Clifford And Kings Take On Hornets On March 11

In his last appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10, Clifford put up 12 points and two steals. Clifford is averaging 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.