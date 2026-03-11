Nique Clifford And Kings Take On Hornets On March 11
Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. Clifford's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10, Clifford put up 12 points and two steals. Clifford is averaging 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per game.
