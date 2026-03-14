Nique Clifford And Kings Face Clippers On March 14
Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 14. Clifford's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 11, Clifford put up 18 points, eight assists and two steals in a 117-109 loss to the Hornets. Clifford is averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Clippers are giving up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.