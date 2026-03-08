FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Play Bulls On March 8

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, March 8. Clifford's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Clifford had seven points in his most recent game, a 133-123 loss to the Pelicans on March 5. Clifford is averaging 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Nique Clifford

