Nique Clifford And Kings Face 76ers On March 19

In his most recent appearance, a 132-104 loss to the Spurs on March 17, Clifford had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Clifford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

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