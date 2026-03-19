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Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Face 76ers On March 19

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 19. Clifford's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 132-104 loss to the Spurs on March 17, Clifford had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Clifford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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