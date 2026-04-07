Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Play Hornets On April 7
Nikola Vucevic and the Boston Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, April 7. Vucevic's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 5, Vucevic posted four points in a 115-101 win over the Raptors. Vucevic is tops on his team in rebounding (8.5 per game), and averages 15.4 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
The Hornets are allowing 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.