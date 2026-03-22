Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Take On Trail Blazers On March 22

In his most recent game, a 121-115 win over the Raptors on March 20, Jokic totaled 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Jokic paces his squad in points (28.1 per game), boards (12.6) and assists (10.5). Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 117.1 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

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