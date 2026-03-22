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Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Take On Trail Blazers On March 22

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 22. Jokic's points prop was 27.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 121-115 win over the Raptors on March 20, Jokic totaled 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Jokic paces his squad in points (28.1 per game), boards (12.6) and assists (10.5). Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 117.1 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

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