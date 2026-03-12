Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Spurs On March 12
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 12. Jokic's points prop was 28.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 129-93 win over the Rockets on March 11, Jokic put up 16 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists and five steals. Jokic is tops on his squad in points (28.6 per game), boards (12.5) and assists (10.4). Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
The Spurs are allowing 111.6 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.