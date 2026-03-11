FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Rockets On March 11

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 11. Jokic's points prop was 27.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jokic totaled 32 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in his last appearance, a 129-126 loss to the Thunder on March 9. Jokic paces his squad in points (28.9 per game), boards (12.5) and assists (10.3). At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Rockets are giving up 109.7 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Nikola Jokic

