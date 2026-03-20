Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Square Off Against Raptors On March 20
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 20. Jokic's points prop was 27.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Jokic had 29 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in his last appearance, a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies on March 18. Jokic leads his team in points (28.2 per game), boards (12.6) and assists (10.5). At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
The Raptors are conceding 111.8 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.