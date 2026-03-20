Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Square Off Against Raptors On March 20

Jokic had 29 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in his last appearance, a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies on March 18. Jokic leads his team in points (28.2 per game), boards (12.6) and assists (10.5). At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Raptors are conceding 111.8 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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