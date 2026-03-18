Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Take On Grizzlies On March 18

In his most recent action, a 124-96 win over the 76ers on March 17, Jokic had eight points, seven rebounds and 14 assists. Jokic is tops on his squad in points (28.2 per game), boards (12.6) and assists (10.6). At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Grizzlies are giving up 118.6 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

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