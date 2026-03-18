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Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Take On Grizzlies On March 18

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 18. Jokic's points prop was 27.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 124-96 win over the 76ers on March 17, Jokic had eight points, seven rebounds and 14 assists. Jokic is tops on his squad in points (28.2 per game), boards (12.6) and assists (10.6). At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Grizzlies are giving up 118.6 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

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