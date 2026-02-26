FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Celtics On Feb. 25

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Jokic's points prop was 27.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Jokic tallied 35 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks in his last action, a 128-117 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 22. Jokic is tops on his squad in points (28.8 per game), boards (12.5) and assists (10.5). At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

