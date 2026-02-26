Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Celtics On Feb. 25
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Jokic's points prop was 27.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Jokic tallied 35 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks in his last action, a 128-117 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 22. Jokic is tops on his squad in points (28.8 per game), boards (12.5) and assists (10.5). At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.6 points per contest.
