Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Celtics On Feb. 25

Jokic tallied 35 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks in his last action, a 128-117 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 22. Jokic is tops on his squad in points (28.8 per game), boards (12.5) and assists (10.5). At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.