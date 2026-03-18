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Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face 76ers On March 17

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 17. Jokic's points prop was 26.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Jokic posted 24 points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists and five steals in a 127-125 loss to the Lakers. Jokic paces his team in points (28.6 per game), boards (12.7) and assists (10.5). Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

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