Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face 76ers On March 17

Last time out on March 14, Jokic posted 24 points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists and five steals in a 127-125 loss to the Lakers. Jokic paces his team in points (28.6 per game), boards (12.7) and assists (10.5). Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per contest.

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