Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers

Nicolas Batum

Los Angeles Clippers • #33 GF

Nicolas Batum And Clippers Take On Timberwolves On Feb. 26

Nicolas Batum and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. Batum's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 22, Batum put up in a 111-109 loss to the Magic. Batum is averaging 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Nicolas Batum

