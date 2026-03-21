Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Take On Warriors On March 21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 21. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 117-95 loss to the Rockets on March 20, Alexander-Walker put up 21 points and four assists. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors are conceding 114.5 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.