Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Take On Warriors On March 21

In his most recent appearance, a 117-95 loss to the Rockets on March 20, Alexander-Walker put up 21 points and four assists. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 114.5 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.