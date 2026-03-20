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Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Rockets On March 20

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 20. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alexander-Walker had 22 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 135-120 win over the Mavericks on March 18. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

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