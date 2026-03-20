Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Rockets On March 20

Alexander-Walker had 22 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 135-120 win over the Mavericks on March 18. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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