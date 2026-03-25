Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Pistons On March 25
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March 25. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 23, Alexander-Walker posted 26 points and six assists in a 146-107 win over the Grizzlies. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.