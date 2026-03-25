Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Pistons On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Alexander-Walker posted 26 points and six assists in a 146-107 win over the Grizzlies. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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