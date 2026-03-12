FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Nets On March 12

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 12. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Alexander-Walker tallied 29 points and two steals in his last game, a 124-112 win over the Mavericks on March 10. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are giving up 115.9 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

