Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Nets On April 3
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, April 3. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 130-101 win over the Magic on April 1, Alexander-Walker had 32 points and three steals. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Nets are giving up 115.5 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.