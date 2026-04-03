Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Nets On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 130-101 win over the Magic on April 1, Alexander-Walker had 32 points and three steals. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are giving up 115.5 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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