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Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Play Mavericks On March 18

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 18. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 124-112 win over the Magic on March 16, Alexander-Walker tallied 41 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.2 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

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