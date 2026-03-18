Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Play Mavericks On March 18

In his last appearance, a 124-112 win over the Magic on March 16, Alexander-Walker tallied 41 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.2 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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