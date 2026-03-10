FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Play Mavericks On March 10

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 10. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Alexander-Walker put up 24 points and six assists in a 125-116 win over the 76ers. Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are conceding 117.7 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News