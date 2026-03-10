Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Play Mavericks On March 10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 10. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 7, Alexander-Walker put up 24 points and six assists in a 125-116 win over the 76ers. Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Mavericks are conceding 117.7 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.