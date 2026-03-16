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Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Magic On March 16

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 16. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alexander-Walker had 20 points and three steals in his last game, a 122-99 win over the Bucks on March 14. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

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