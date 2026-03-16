Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Magic On March 16

Alexander-Walker had 20 points and three steals in his last game, a 122-99 win over the Bucks on March 14. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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