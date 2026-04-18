Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 1

In his last game on April 10, Alexander-Walker recorded 18 points and two steals in a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers. Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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