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Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 1

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 10, Alexander-Walker recorded 18 points and two steals in a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers. Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

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