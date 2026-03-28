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Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Take On Kings On March 28

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 28. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Alexander-Walker totaled 20 points, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

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