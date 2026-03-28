Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Take On Kings On March 28

Alexander-Walker totaled 20 points, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

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