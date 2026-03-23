Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Grizzlies On March 23

In his most recent appearance, a 126-110 win over the Warriors on March 21, Alexander-Walker tallied 17 points and two steals. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are giving up 118.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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