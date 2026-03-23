FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Grizzlies On March 23

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 23. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 126-110 win over the Warriors on March 21, Alexander-Walker tallied 17 points and two steals. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are giving up 118.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News