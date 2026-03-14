Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Play Bucks On March 14

Alexander-Walker totaled 18 points and three steals in his last appearance, a 108-97 win over the Nets on March 12. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are giving up 115.9 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

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