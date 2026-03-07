FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Take On 76ers On March 7

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 7. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 4, Alexander-Walker recorded 23 points in a 131-113 win over the Bucks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

