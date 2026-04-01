Nick Richards And Bulls Face Pacers On April 1

Last time out on March 25, Richards put up two points in a 157-137 loss to the 76ers. Richards is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.6 points per game.

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