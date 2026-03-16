Nick Richards And Bulls Play Grizzlies On March 16

Richards tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in his last action, a 119-108 loss to the Clippers on March 13. Richards is averaging 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.