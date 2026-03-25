Nick Richards And Bulls Play 76ers On March 25

In his most recent action, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23, Richards had 11 points and eight rebounds. Richards is averaging 6.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.2 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

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