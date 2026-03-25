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Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls

Nick Richards

Chicago Bulls • #13 C

Nick Richards And Bulls Play 76ers On March 25

Nick Richards and the Chicago Bulls play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, March 25. Richards' points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23, Richards had 11 points and eight rebounds. Richards is averaging 6.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.2 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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