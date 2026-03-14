Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On Wizards On March 14

In his last action, a 104-102 loss to the Thunder on March 12, Queta had four points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.9 points per contest.

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