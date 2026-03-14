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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On Wizards On March 14

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 14. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 104-102 loss to the Thunder on March 12, Queta had four points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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