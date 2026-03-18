Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On Warriors On March 18

Queta tallied five points and six assists in his last game, a 120-112 win over the Suns on March 16. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are surrendering 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

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