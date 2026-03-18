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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On Warriors On March 18

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 18. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Queta tallied five points and six assists in his last game, a 120-112 win over the Suns on March 16. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are surrendering 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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