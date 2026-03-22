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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Face Timberwolves On March 22

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 22. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20, Queta totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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