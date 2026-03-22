Neemias Queta And Celtics Face Timberwolves On March 22

In his most recent action, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20, Queta totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.8 points per game.

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