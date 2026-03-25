Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Thunder On March 25

Last time out on March 22, Queta recorded four points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.5 points per game.

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