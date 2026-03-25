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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Thunder On March 25

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 25. Queta's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Queta recorded four points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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