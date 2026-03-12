FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Thunder On March 12

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, March 12. Queta's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Queta posted five points in a 125-116 loss to the Spurs. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Neemias Queta

