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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Face Suns On March 16

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, March 16. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 111-100 win over the Wizards on March 14, Queta tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Queta is averaging 10.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.2 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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