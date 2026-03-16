Neemias Queta And Celtics Face Suns On March 16

In his last action, a 111-100 win over the Wizards on March 14, Queta tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Queta is averaging 10.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.2 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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