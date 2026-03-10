Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On Spurs On March 10

In his last game on March 8, Queta posted four points and 11 rebounds in a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers. Queta is averaging 10.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.