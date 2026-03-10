FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On Spurs On March 10

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 10. Queta's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Queta posted four points and 11 rebounds in a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers. Queta is averaging 10.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

