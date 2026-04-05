Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Raptors On April 5

Queta totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in his last game, a 133-101 win over the Bucks on April 3. Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are allowing 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

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