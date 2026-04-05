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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Raptors On April 5

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, April 5. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Queta totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in his last game, a 133-101 win over the Bucks on April 3. Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are allowing 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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